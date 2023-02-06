Mixed fortunes as Meta, Shell and Alphabet post Q4 results

Heavyweight companies including Meta, Shell and Alphabet have posted their Q4 results over the past few days, with the oil and gas giant reporting record profits.

Shell's profits reached US$39.9bn in 2022, the highest in the firm's 115-year history.

Pressure is mounting on energy firms to pay more tax as they report record earnings following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meta, meanwhile, had better-than-expected revenue of $32.17bn in Q4, prompting shares prices to skyrocket.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also keen to celebrate Facebook reaching an average of two billion daily active users in December 2022.

