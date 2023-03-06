Snowflake reports Q4 results as AWS partnership expands

Snowflake has reported product revenue of US$555.3 million for the fourth quarter, while announcing an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

And the data cloud company’s total revenue for Q4 was US$589m, representing year-on-year growth of 53%.

For the full 2023 fiscal year, which ended January 31, Snowflake achieved 70% year-on-year product revenue growth, totaling US$1.9bn.

Net revenue retention rate for the period reached 158%.