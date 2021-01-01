Skip to main content
Business Chief North America
AI Magazine
Business Chief APAC
Business Chief EMEA
Construction Global
Cyber Magazine
Data Centre Magazine
Energy Digital
Fintech Magazine
Food Digital
Healthcare Global
InsurTech Digital
Manufacturing Global
Mining Global
Mobile Magazine
Procurement
Supply Chain Digital
Sustainability Magazine
Technology
All
Asia
Europe
United Kingdom
Usa
Latest issue out now
Read now
Search results
Open/Close
Site menu
Interviews
Categories
Leadership & Strategy
Corporate Finance
Technology & AI
Digital Strategy
Human Capital
Sustainability
Companies
Lists
Videos
Events
Magazine
Current Magazine
Back Issues
Social
LinkedIN
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Meduim
Interviews
Featured Interviews
Explore
Featured
1
Arvind
Kumar
Global VP of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing
NTT Global Sourcing Inc.
Featured
1
Luis
Canepari
CTO
Newmont Corporation
Featured
1
Suketu
Gandhi
Partner and Global Product Leader, Digital Supply Chain and Plan
Kearney
Featured
1
Matt
Schwartz
IBM Global SAP Practice leader
IBM
Featured
1
Lauren
Knausenberger
Chief Information Officer
United States Air Force
Featured
1
Michael
Wells
Vice President Supply Chain
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Latest Interviews
Explore
Christine
Stoffel-Moffett
Vice President of Enterprise Technology
NASCAR
Christopher
Smith
Vice President, Global Security Services
Lumen
Michelle
Hernandez Lane
Chief Procurement Officer
Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
Carol
Castelloni
VP of Transformation
CNA Insurance
Michael
Gantert
President, Data Centers
Munters
Marc
Paradis
Vice President of Data Strategy
Northwell Health
Ron
Mann
Vice President Engineering
TAS Energy
Arthur
Haddad
Chief Technology Officer, Location Analytics
Esri
All Interviews
Explore
Andrew
Schaap
CEO
Aligned
Christopher
Mazza
Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Business Development
ClearMetal
Rhys
Fernandez
Director of 5G Applications
Talley Inc.
John
Henderson
Vice President & CIO
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)
Kate
Maxwell
CTO
Microsoft
Keith
Tice
Chief Procurement Officer
GoDaddy
Bridget
Karlin
Global Managing Director, CTO and VP
IBM
Aamir
Hussain
SVP and Chief Product Officer
Verizon Business
Powered by
Join our community
Close