Interviews

Featured Interviews

Featured

Global VP of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing
Arvind
Kumar
Global VP of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing
NTT Global Sourcing Inc.

Driving operational excellence using digital transformation
Luis
Canepari
CTO
Newmont Corporation

Suketu Ghandi shares his story
Suketu
Gandhi
Partner and Global Product Leader, Digital Supply Chain and Plan
Kearney

Matt Schwartz, Garrick Keatts and Allan Coulter
Matt
Schwartz
‎IBM Global SAP Practice leader
IBM

United States Air Force
Lauren
Knausenberger
Chief Information Officer
United States Air Force

Don’t ask why. Ask why not?
Michael
Wells
Vice President Supply Chain
Dril-Quip, Inc.

Latest Interviews

Christine
Stoffel-Moffett
Vice President of Enterprise Technology
NASCAR
Christopher
Smith
Vice President, Global Security Services
Lumen
Michelle
Hernandez Lane
Chief Procurement Officer
Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
Carol
Castelloni
VP of Transformation
CNA Insurance
Michael
Gantert
President, Data Centers
Munters
Marc
Paradis
Vice President of Data Strategy
Northwell Health
Ron
Mann
Vice President Engineering
TAS Energy
Arthur
Haddad
Chief Technology Officer, Location Analytics
Esri

All Interviews

Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned
Andrew
Schaap
CEO
Aligned
COVID-19 and the critical nature of visibility
Christopher
Mazza
Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Business Development
ClearMetal
Experienced director targets automation and new tech growth
Rhys
Fernandez
Director of 5G Applications
Talley Inc.
John Henderson - a service and solution-orientated leader
John
Henderson
Vice President & CIO
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)
Kate Maxwell, Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector
Kate
Maxwell
CTO
Microsoft
Keith Tice, Chief Procurement Officer, GoDaddy, on change
Keith
Tice
Chief Procurement Officer
GoDaddy
Bridget
Karlin
Global Managing Director, CTO and VP
IBM
Aamir
Hussain
SVP and Chief Product Officer
Verizon Business