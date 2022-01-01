All Company Reports

UST – delivering innovative digital transformation solutions

UST uses technology to engineer a better future, helping the world’s best companies succeed through digital transformation with disruptive solutions

CURE auto insurance implements Guidewire to further business

CURE CIO, Douglas Benalan, discusses the commitment to providing affordable car insurance using cutting edge technologies to serve its customers.

City of Tucson: Bridging the digital divide

Drive for digital equality in Tucson with the rollout of a municipal broadband network which will eventually give 32,000 households free internet access

Aggreko powers smooth energy transition

For more than 60 years Aggreko has helped businesses manage their power demands – and now the focus is on doing so sustainably as LNG and renewables rise

Interxion: Committed to Net Zero data centres by 2030

Lex Coors, Chief Data Centre Technology and Development Officer discusses the companies commitment to its sustainability strategy

Tricon - Success through efficient IT and Partnerships

Craig Wood talks about his plans for the commodities trading platform and how the smartest IT and committed partnerships are the key to success

Mississauga: Building social and economic resilience

The City of Mississauga has been investing in smart infrastructure for over two decades. Now it’s one of the ICF’s Top7 cities. Where does it go from here?

Sonic: Building the First Autonomous Digital Supply Chain

David Ginsberg just completed the electronics industry’s first end-to-end digital supply chain. Now he wants to show other companies how to do it

