CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE): Dominating the data centre industry

CyrusOne’s newest 30 Megawatt Northern Virginia facility is completed in less than six months, shattering all known data center construction timelines

Global data center provider CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently announced the record-setting, six-month time period from ground breaking to completion of its newest 30 Megawatt facility on its Northern Virginia campus. Completed in less than six months, the project was delivered in the shortest known time to market interval for an enterprise scale data center of this size.

Driving this outstanding accomplishment was the company’s use of Massively Modular® engineering methods and advanced manufacturing supply chain techniques which enable the company to provide for the lowest costs and fastest time to market in the data center industry.



CyrusOne’s stated goal has been to improve its supply chain efficiency to the point whereby it can deliver a completed data center in the same timeframe that customers can order and receive the computing equipment that will reside in the data center. CyrusOne never wants its customer’s business objectives to be slowed down by the speed of their data center deployment. The record setting time it delivered the Northern Virginia facility proves CyrusOne can remove that uncertainty for them.



The unbridled demand for growth that cloud and social media companies are experiencing is volatile and overwhelming. Against this backdrop, companies are unsure whether they will be growing at a 50 percent, 100 percent, or 200 percent rate of growth, and the accuracy of the forecasts significantly deteriorates as the forecast horizon lengthens.

CyrusOne’s ability to deliver large quality data centers with record-breaking speed eliminates the risk customers feel with inaccurate capacity planning, and by reducing the time it takes to deliver a data center CyrusOne is able to lower the cost of delivery, passing those savings on to its customers.

CyrusOne previously set an industry record when it delivered a 6 MW facility in Phoenix in 107 days. The newest facility is almost twice the size of the Phoenix facility, offers 500 percent more power capacity, and only took twice as long to deliver, further highlighting the company’s continuing focus on supply chain efficiency.



“Completing a data center of this magnitude in this short time frame is a monumental accomplishment and it continues to prove out CyrusOne’s ability to meet even the shortest customer deadlines. This level of breakneck speed to market helps eliminate the risks executives face when making IT capacity planning decisions,” said Laramie Dorris, vice president, data center design and construction, CyrusOne. “We are incredibly proud of our strong team of architects, engineers, and contractors for their hard work and ingenuity in bringing this project to completion in a record-setting time.

By accomplishing this feat, we have completely revolutionized the dynamics of building out new infrastructure for the industry, and established a new norm for rapid deployment and expansion of customers’ critical infrastructure.”



Completion of the new facility dramatically expands the scope of the Northern Virginia campus, providing an additional 30 megawatts of critical power capacity. The new facility represents the second phase of construction for the campus. Occupancy of leasable space is currently over 75 percent. Phase three of construction on the Northern Virginia campus is scheduled to commence in the near future.

“In Northern Virginia, CyrusOne made an educated decision to go with an all-precast structural concrete building, with modular power and cooling units,” Dorris explains. “This enabled us to set up advanced supply-chain operations to manufacture or pre-fabricate the components we needed for the data center, which gave us significant savings in time and costs.

“For example, a normal data center building has tilt-up concrete walls, which are cast on-site at the construction site. But for the Sterling II data center, we set up a separate off-site facility where we could cast pre-fabricated concrete wall panels. We then brought those panels to the construction site on trucks and used them to set up the data center building. It saved time because we didn’t have to stop work at the building site while the concrete walls were being cast.

“Also, we decided to use pre-fabricated concrete supports in the data center building, which we could also cast off-site. This saved additional time and money because we didn’t have to buy a reinforced steel framework for the building or wait for it to be delivered to us. Using pre-cast concrete walls and supports shaved a couple of months off our time to market for Sterling II.”

The Northern Virginia data center campus is also part of CyrusOne’s National Internet Exchange (IX) to enable interconnection to other CyrusOne data centers. The CyrusOne National IX marries low-cost robust connectivity with massively scaled data centers, and it creates a data center platform that virtually links more than a dozen of CyrusOne’s enterprise facilities and third-party locations in numerous metropolitan markets.



CyrusOne operates more than 30 carrier-neutral data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company provides customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. CyrusOne facilities are engineered to include the power-density infrastructure required to deliver excellent availability, including an architecture with the highest available power redundancy (2N).



Renowned for exceptional service, building enduring customer relationships, and high customer satisfaction levels, CyrusOne serves nine of the Fortune 20 and more than 175 of the Fortune 1000 among its more than 945 customers.

CyrusOne Solutions’ built-to-suit data center product is the best solution for cloud, internet or enterprise customers who need quality data center facilities built in the shortest time possible. The standardized construction approach is a repeatable process employable in multiple locations to ensure rapid speed to market for data center projects, with significant cost savings for customers.

By delivering data centers like the Sterling II and Phoenix facilities in record times, CyrusOne is continuously setting the bar higher for the data center industry. Additionally, CyrusOne is helping ensure its customers are able to scale at hyper-speed to meet their data center capacity needs by removing the risks of running out of space or power.

Readers can learn more about the planning and construction process of CyrusOne’s Northern Virginia data center by downloading the case study entitled, “Ability to Build Hyper-Scale Data Centers at Hyper-Speed Helps Eliminate IT Expansion Risk and Uncertainty” here or at http://www.cyrusone.com/speed.