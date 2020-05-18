Mine reclamation is one of the most critical elements of mining. Done right, it can provide a wealth of opportunities for the environment and surrounding communities.

For more than 30 years, Gothic Landscape has built a solid reputation for creating some of the most beautiful restoration landscape projects in the mining industry. The company, which specializes in erasing the mining footprint through its environmental restoration division, and in desert salvage and restoration, has been a focal part of helping companies performs mine reclamation projects around the United States.

Through its eco-friendly initiatives, key partnerships in the industry, and family-oriented culture, Gothic Landscaping is taking the mining industry by storm.

It’s all about family

Since the company’s inception in 1984, Gothic Landscape has remained a family-owned and operated company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded by Judy and Louis Georgio, the company’s name derives from Gothic Avenue in the San Fernando Valley where the Georgio family lived when the company was first got its start.

Today, the company operates in four US states (California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah) and has become one of the leading landscape contracting firms in the mining industry. Gothic provides a range of landscape services including commercial design, production/infrastructure, custom and model homes, public works, erosion control and mining restoration.

The company, which is still run by the Georgio family with sons Jon (President/CEO) and Ron (President – Gothic grounds Management), is continuing its legacy of being a family-oriented business. Gothic has extended its family culture to include thousands of dedicated landscape professionals who are committed to quality, safety and respect for the environment.

Green initiatives

Gothic’s commitment to going green is irrefutable. The company is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint by conducting business in the most environmentally responsible method. Gothic’s testament to sustainable initiatives includes restoring, preserving and improving the environment through a range of landscape construction service.

Gothic has been a prominent figure in the mining industry. The company has made key partnerships with companies in the sector, helping to perform a range of landscape activities including mine reclamation, pollution prevention plans and water conservation initiatives.

Slowly but surely, Gothic Landscape have been implementing a range of environmental-friendly initiatives in place to curb its carbon footprint.

In 2011, the company commenced plans to convert its management vehicles to fuel-efficient cars. The strategy, which aims to drastically lower fuel consumption, is expected to be integrated company-wide by the end of 2014. The company is also introducing a fleet of propane mowers to its arsenal in a bid to gradually replace the gas-powered mowers that dominate the industry.

Gothic has also begun taking steps towards its water conservation initiatives, which are designed to reduce water dependence. The company’s Gothic Grounds Management division has changed its method to irrigation management. The renewed approach includes: customized reporting with forecasted schedules, water usage by station and monthly reports; comprehensive water audits; and implementing certified irrigation technicians with knowledge and expertise in all irrigation control systems.

The company’s key division in the mining sector is its environmental restoration line. It’s become their specialty, helping the industry replicate surrounding native landscapes through strategic planting and soil grading. The company’s ability to create a healthy ecological balance for mine site reclamation has put Gothic Landscape on the map as the go-to landscaping contractor for the mining industry.

Keeping lasting relationships

As a member of the Nevada Mining Association, Gothic Landscape works in partnerships with some of the largest mining company in the United States. The company also partners with industry leaders to offer the newest, state-of-the-art irrigation technology available.

Gothic’s vision remains much the same as it was in 1984. The company wants to create lasting partnerships with clients by ensuring mutual success through outstanding personalized service and problem solving. As it did when the company first began, Gothic’s passion, focus and commitment remains stronger than ever.