A company with over 100 years of success based on the core values of teamwork, integrity and commitment, Turner Construction has announced one of its next major projects: expanding the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Building. This will result in a seven-story, 377,000 square foot multidisciplinary cancer center that will unite treatment teams and house all outpatient cancer care at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.

The hospital’s $300 million investment will optimize patient experience and physician collaboration, and will include designated space for expanded clinical trials, academics and research. The facility is part of Cleveland Clinic’s master plan to build a more open and welcoming campus for patients and visitors, while accommodating future growth.

“The new Cleveland Clinic cancer building will allow us to centralize the cancer care we provide, creating a seamless, personalized experience for patients from throughout the region, nation and world who turn to Cleveland Clinic I their time of need,” said Brian J. Bolwell, M.D., Chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Institute in a press release last year. “Whether treated at our main campus or at one of our centers throughout the region, patients will benefit from this more integrated, collaborative approach, which is essential in making progress against cancer.”

And just like its company motto of “Rising to Meet the Challenges of a Future Bright with Possibility,” Turner Construction took on the project.

Turner is a leading builder in diverse market segments. The company has also earned recognition for taking on large complex projects, encouraging innovation, embracing new technology and making a difference for clients, employees and the community.

With a vision of being the highest-value provider of global construction services and technical expertise, Turner has a staff of 5,200 employees who work on over 1,500 projects every year. In addition, it offers clients the accessibility and support of a small, local firm while having the stability and resources of an international organization.

Turner understands its main asset is the people it serves. In order to be successful, the company must be rewarding place to work for its employees. Therefore, Turner provides opportunities and encouragement to help its workers fulfill their potential while building a team atmosphere.

With its core values of quality, honesty and hard work, Turner has some of the top ethical standards in the industry. The company is based on trust, and Turner is consistently the associated with having high standards of its service, quality, integrity and personal attention to its clients.

Due to its stature, Turner has had the honor and privilege to lead some of the most high-profile projects in the world, including the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Building expansion.

The new Cleveland Clinic Cancer Building will be located adjacent to the Crile Building — the signature building of the Cleveland Clinic, and will provide easy access for surgeons and mirror the design of the nearby Cole Eye Institute.

There will also be an emphasis on scenery, particularly for patients, which includes the use of natural light and outdoor courtyard views to comfort and calm patients receiving treatment. The additional rooms will be used to hold exams, semi-private chemo infusion sessions and various patient services to support healing and counseling.

A nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education, Cleveland Clinic was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based on the three principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation.

Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic has pioneered several medical breakthroughs such as coronary artery bypass surgery as well as the first-ever face transplant in the United States. Ranked fifth among the nation’s best hospitals; first in cardiology and heart surgery in 2015-16 by U.S. News & World Report for the 21st-consecutive year, Cleveland Clinic also ranked 12th in the country in cancer treatment.

Construction on the project began in 2014 with completion scheduled for early 2017, and it is expected to bring imaging services and other technology used to diagnose and treat cancer all in one place.