Going the extra mile

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, CenterPoint Properties is a leading industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment and management of industrial real estate as well as port and intermodal-related properties.

For more than 20 years, CenterPoint Properties has built a solid reputation in the warehouse, distribution and shipping industry by delivering on promises and adding value to its customers through innovative solutions designed to improve supply chain and operating efficiencies.

Their latest project reveals the inner workings to their success.

New developments on the horizon

CenterPoint is currently constructing a new development for two neighboring industrial facilities in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The first is a 521,000-square-feet build-to-suit for ULINE Shipping Supply Specialists, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses, which is being constructed adjacent to a 410,000-square-feet speculative building in LakeView Corporate Park.

“We are grateful that ULINE has selected CenterPoint as the developer for this project and has confidence in our ability to execute this built-to-suit facility,” said Michael Murphy, chief development officer at CenterPoint Properties. “We’ve been lucky enough to work with ULINE in the past and our relationship with them is based on quality and consistency of service.”

The new state-of-the-art facility by ULINE is positioned on nearly 30 acres and is located in close proximity to ULINE corporate headquarters and other existing warehouse facilities.

“Jobs and construction will be a significant impact on the local community. The new building will help drive some synergies in the area, reducing supply chain cost and enhancing operating efficiencies,” said Murphy.

The new building, which will include 88 docks cross-loaded with two drive-in doors, will also embrace 100 percent LED lighting

“This is the first time we’ve constructed a full brand new LED lighting project. The new lighting will help the building sing; providing a bright work environment which is good for productivity and employees,” said Murphy. “Although LED lighting is initially more expensive, they’ll ultimately save on energy costs. It’s an investment in the future.”

Simultaneously being built is a neighboring 410,000-square-foot speculative building, which will serve the needs of a tenant looking to immediately occupy a Class A cross-loaded distribution facility located in an established business park environment.

“Being able to build both buildings in the same time has allowed us to do the grading and buying of materials in one package. This allowed us some deals on pricing, including labor and construction overhead,” said Murphy. “By being comfortable with the market, we were able to take some risks with this project. In return, we’ve been able to almost double the size of the project, while reducing costs.”

He added, “We’re a little outside the box – in both the way we view projects and the creative way we finance some of our projects. We do some things our competitors wouldn’t, but that gives us a unique niche in this marketplace.”

Both facilities are expected to be completed in July 2015.

Fulfilling promises

According to Murphy, the company’s foundation is built on fulfilling their promises and going the extra mile for clients. “In this business, people make a lot of promises when you’re chasing the deal,” he said. “For us, we’re very good at listening to the client to find the best solution to get the product they want.”

For CenterPoint Properties, repeat business demonstrates the company’s philosophy is working.

“We focus on customer service, on-time delivery and going the extra mile. This motto has paid dividends in multiple transactions. When you do a great job, clients call you back. We pride ourselves on delivering the project just the way the client wants it.”

Like any great company, the secret to CenterPoint’s success is its employees, serving as the core component to delivering the company’s promise of quality service. The company has adopted a teamwork mentality to ensure projects and client satisfaction is always attained.

“We’re not a huge company, in terms of personnel, but we’re all focused on the business. For us, this is a team sport and we all work together to achieve our goals,” said Murphy. “That mentality has been positive for us. Our business is very relationship oriented and if someone has a key relationship, we share information and work together. What’s good for one portion of the company is good for it all.”

Relationships also play a critical part in CenterPoint’s rapport with contractors and subcontractors.

“We have very good long-term general contractors and subcontractors. In our business, it’s not a one size fits all. It depends where in the country we are and what their pricing is. We’ve had a great relationship with FCL for the last 25 years. They are someone we can rely on.”

Another unwavering promise for CenterPoint Properties is safety. The company is committed to providing top notch working conditions with safety protocols in place for company employees as well contractors on-site.

“Every project we do starts with safety and ends with safety,” said Murphy. “Safety is a major consideration in what we do and that goes for us as well as our contractors. They appreciate it.”

The extra mile

From concept to construction, CenterPoint Properties continuously strives to ensure that quality is met in each and every project the company undertakes.

“Quality is extremely important to us,” said Murphy. “We have a third-party firm verify all site conditions to ensure we’ve met our client’s standards, as well as our own. It’s not something we take lightly.”

Along with going the extra mile for its clients, CenterPoint continues to go the extra mile in the communities in which it operates.

The company has launched various programs in the community such as partnerships with the local college for training as well as local outreach programs for labor.

While many companies claim to do so, CenterPoint Properties truly exemplifies what it means to go the extra mile.