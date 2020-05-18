Helix Electric: Commitment to Excellence

Helix Electric of Nevada transcends your typical contractor. Founded in 2001, the family-owned company has grown into an award-winning full-service electrical contractor specializing in design-build and complex electrical projects throughout Nevada and neighboring states. With a massive reputation for workmanship and innovation in a diverse range of industries, Helix Electric is committed to bringing solutions to its clients – no matter how large or complex the project.

Under the leadership of Victor Fuchs, President of Helix Electric of Nevada, the company has become one of the largest non-union electrical contractors in Nevada, while also establishing itself as one of the largest solar installers in the country -- working on some of the largest solar rooftop projects in the states.

Industry leader

From preconstruction and engineering, to project management, prefabrication and workplace safety, Helix Electric handles it all. Since 2001, the company has been comprised of three major groups that encompass all facets of construction: services, technical experts and customer relationships.

According to Fuchs, one group handles all major projects such as schools, hospitals and military work, including all renewable energy projects that involve solar power plants. The second group consists of special projects involving private, high density and commercial work, while the last group is a service group that handles 24/7 customer service.

“We have world-class technical experts who maintain vital, long-term relationships and a high level of credibility with the general contractors, utility and power user customers that we serve,” said Victor Fuchs.

“We have a strong reputation and extensive network of customer relationships and have consistently provided new, cutting-edge product innovations.” Not surprisingly, the company has become a household name in the state of Nevada, particularly Las Vegas.

Helix Electric is essentially involved in the construction of nearly every high-rise and mid-rise residential building in the city of Las Vegas, with over 2,500 completed units per year on average and has established solid relationships along the way.

“Bank of Nevada has been a strong strategic partner of ours for more than 15 years,” said Victor. “They handle all our banking needs and have served us extremely well over the years. Rachelle Crupi, our Executive Vice President, is awesome. Anything we need, she’s always there for us.”

Employer of choice

In hindsight, Helix Electric was founded on the basic principles of creating a team-oriented and employee driven corporate culture. Today, with over 400 employees, the company is the largest non-union electric contractor in Nevada.

“The people we have working here motivate me every day in what I do,” said Fuchs. “Some employees have mentioned to me that Helix Electric has been the reason they were able to raise their families and put their kids through college. That means so much to me because I consider everyone who works here a part of my family.”

As an industry leader, Helix Electric strives to consistently attract and retain the industry’s top performers, actively recruiting talent at college campuses across the United States. The hard work is paying off.

The company has won several significant awards from the Association Builders and Contractors (ABC) in recent years, including one of its employees being named a finalist for ABC’s Young Professional Program, which aims to shape the future of the industry by supporting the growth of professional under the age of 40 who are employed by the association’s member companies.

In addition to providing a desirable workplace, Helix Electric is committed to providing the safest workplace as well. Helix Electric employees receive safety training twice weekly and are subjected to unannounced safety inspections designed to eliminate unsafe conditions normally found on a jobsite.

Major player in solar

Helix Electric is the second largest EPC contractor in the country, and their portfolio of past and present projects proves their status as a major player in the solar industry.

The company was chosen last year by retail giant IKEA for the development, design and installation of a customized solar power system atop its Las Vegas store.

According to IKEA, the store’s solar array will consist of a 1.14 MW system, built with 3,620 panels, and will produce approximately 1,750,000 kWh of electricity annually for the store, the equivalent of reducing 1,207 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) – equal to the emissions of 254 cars or providing electricity for 166 homes yearly. The project would create the largest single-use rooftop solar array by a retailer in the State of Nevada.

Several projects undertaken by Helix Electric have won a number of awards, including its work on Downtown Container Park, Allegiant Air Corporate Office, Galleria at Sunset, Peace Palace – TI Shell, Asurion Montecito Pointe and UNLV MPE Photovoltaic Array System, just to name a few. We are also proud of our numerous Safety Awards.

Fuchs mentioned the company is engaged in the construction of a unique project called “Autonomy House,” which was selected among only 20 worldwide to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2013 Solar Decathlon. The proposed home, which was designed by students and professors at University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), will be 100 percent energy neutral—harnessing the desert sun for power, filtering rain and gray water for everyday use, and sequestering carbon in the landscaping.

Accolades and plans for the future

If winning awards equates to success, 2015 was a good year for Helix Electric.

The company was awarded with a prestigious National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award and two Pyramid Awards at the National Awards Ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, recognizing the year’s most innovative and high-quality construction projects – presented by the Association of Builders and Contractors. The Asurion at Montecito Place received the Eagle award, the highest recognition given by the ABC.

“These awards are truly monumental for us and a testament to our service and success,” Fuchs said.

Moving forward, the company will continue its expansion across the Southwest, possibly opening new offices in the neighboring states, as well as explore new markets.