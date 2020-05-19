How ISM - Industrial Steel Manufacturing Uses Modern Technology and Old World Values to Rise Above the Competition

ISM- Industrial Steel Manufacturing has developed a strong reputation as a leading steel construction firm since 2002. E. Mario Scarpino’s passion for the Steel Industry began when he was 10 years old, when he built his first steel wood burning oven in his parent’s garage. The company was started by E. Mario Scarpino after he developed a strong reputation as an experienced Steel Fabricator and Erector in his first company he owned, EMS Steel. His knowledge and success within the steel industry allowed Mario to be a proud nominee of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2008.

Mario is proud of his aboriginal heritage, stressing the importance of supporting the Aboriginal community by offering apprenticeships and educational opportunities through ACCESS (Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services Society). In fact, approximately 10% of the manufacturing team consists of graduates from this program. ISM was a sponsor at the ACCESS 2nd Urban Aboriginal Charity Golf Tournament this last June.

Why Choose ISM?

The company offers a wide variety of in-house services through steel fabrication, steel detailing, connection design engineering, logistics, and steel erection that allows the customer to have all their steel construction needs completed and managed at one location, saving time and money.

Using modern 3D detailing software (TEKLA Structures), ISM efficiently creates and modifies grids, models parts and bolts, imports and exports graphic 2D and 3D data, and much more in terms of steel detailing and design. This world-class BIM (building information modeling) software allows ISM to share the 3D model with the entire construction team, effectively enhancing the projects’ overall constructability efficiencies.

Though ISM originally started in a 6000 square foot manufacturing space, the company has upgraded its facility several times throughout the years as the company has continually grown. In 2012, Mario purchased Harris Rebar’s large manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates on a 2.6 acre parcel, including a 35,000 square foot steel fabrication shop and a 10,000 square foot CNC steel processing shop. This ideal steel fabrication facility boasts a 50,000 square foot secured yard, 445 feet of crane way, and 4 large overhead cranes, providing the epitome of an “in and out production facility.” As the steel fabrication shop houses a massive 80 foot clear span, “side to side,” ISM has the unique ability to fabricate and transport the largest steel fabrications. As an added bonus, ISM is a few blocks away from barge loading (direct access to the Fraser River leading into the Pacific Ocean) and a stone’s throw away from the largest steel warehouses in Western Canada and heavy-duty industrial coating specialists.

In January of 2014, ISM installed a new 42 inch CNC Structural Steel Saw to compliment the CNC Drill Line already in service. Only one month later, the company also installed a new CNC Plate Processing machine, reaching 100% vertical integration.

Rob Thomas (Operations Manager) noted, “with recently upgraded CNC equipment and a new larger modern facility, along withthe administrative, manufacturing, and erection teams scaled up, ISM has the experience and production capacity to tackle the largest steel construction and fabrication projects. We are consistently delivering safe, efficient, and high volume steel fabrications, catering to various industries in Western Canada.”

Strict Quality Assurance programs foster overall Construction Excellence in all operations. Mario Scarpino is still doing it the old fashioned way, leading by example with multiple HSE (Health, Safety, Environmental) platforms such as BCCA/COR, ISNetworld, and Complyworks.

We asked Mario Scarpino (President), “why does ISM maintain multiple HSE platforms?”

Mario simply answered, “because our goal is to be the best, safest steel construction firm on the planet. ISM engaged third party firms, such as ISNetworld and Complyworks, to enable ISM’s partners to review our HSE, QA and insurance credentials 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. The amount of time we have saved our customers by offering this ‘on-line’ pre-qualification service has been incredible.”

Recent Projects

ISM was selected by Graham Construction in 2012 to fabricate, detail, and install all structural, miscellaneous and secondary steel for the High Street Lifestyle Development Project, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Completed in 2013, this LEED certified building was one of the first of its kind for its size in Canada to achieve this certification. The project, encompassing 3175 tonnes of fabricated steel, spanning 13 structures, has been one of the largest projects ISM has collaborating on since its incorporation in 2002.

ISM is currently collaborating on the Tsawwassen Mills Project (Ledcor/ Ivanhoe Cambridge), a 1,200,000 square foot commercial development on Aboriginal First Nations Land, encompassing over 6000 tons of structural and miscellaneous steel. As featured on Global British Columbia TV in September 2014, the mall began construction earlier this year and is expected to be completed in the spring/summer of 2016. Once complete, it will be one of the largest single-story, single-structure commercial developments in Canada. It is one of the first major developments on Tsawwassen First Nation Land and considering ISM’s Aboriginal heritage, there is no doubt they are perfect for the job.

Looking Forward

Anthony Arduini CME CSE, ISM’s Business Development Manager concluded “we anticipate strong growth over the next 5-10 years as ISM increases its presence in the Oil, Gas and Mining sectors, while building on our long-standing relationships within the Commercial, Institutional, and Transportation sectors. We are expecting FID (final investment decision) announcements from the LNG (liquefied natural gas) proponents in early 2015, in anticipation of multi-billion dollar construction projects. ISM has already been invited to provide steel constructions budgets to provide steel construction solutions on multiple proposed LNG facilities along the West Coast of British Columbia.”

Mario Scarpino also states, “with continued demand, ISM will continue to invest in upgrading existing CNC steel fabrication technology. We are looking to upgrade the existing CNC drill-line with an even more efficient 3-axis CNC drill line.” This investment in high-tech CNC fabrication technology adds to ISM’s ongoing commitment of continuous improvement.

It should also be noted that ISM supports the industry they serve and are currently members of multiple organizations including the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIMMP), the Mining Suppliers Association of British Columbia (MSABC), the Canadian Heavy Oil Association (CHO) and the Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA).

With its modern technology, experienced team, industry involvement, and consistent growth over the last 12 years, it is clear that ISM has a bright and busy future in the steel construction industry.

ISM. Your Primary Steel Connection.

ISM in the media!

The Tssawwassen Mills project was recently featured on Global TV. See the attached link for info: http://ismbc.ca/project/tfn-mall/

ISM was interviewed by the British Columbia Government in their “Buy BC: LNG in BC” Conference video. See the attached link for info: http://ismbc.ca/category/news-events/