Innovative solutions for foundation piles and excavation shoring

Deep Foundation Contractors inc. (Deep) specializes in assisting owners, developers, and general contractors to manage, build, and succeed. With their Head Office in Toronto, Ontario, and a Regional Office in Alberta, the company provides innovative and imaginative solutions for foundation piles and excavation shoring. Just recently the company was selected as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies solidifying its position in the industry as a trusted and proven performer.

DFC has completed more than 4,000 projects in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Founded in 1971, the company is now entirely employee owned. Deep is devoted to maintaining a company culture that promotes safety and quality vigorously. A unique safety program rewards workers for consistent safe practices. Training is intensive either in house at “deep university” or at numerous courses presented by accredited agencies. Deep has achieved the Certificate of Recognition “COR” status from the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association. By achieving “COR”, Deep has demonstrated their safety management system has been developed, implemented, and evaluated on an annual basis through comprehensive internal and external audits. The company owns one of the most modern, well-maintained fleets of equipment. Its’ highly-skilled workforce is motivated by a strong sense of ownership and is driven in its’ approach to achieving clients’ goals.

Winning formula

“We have a very creative and successful shareholding and succession plan,” says Peter McDonald P.Eng. “It’s a unique plan that has evolved over three decades. It is very attractive and rewarding for employees. We have been very fortunate to have numerous employees who have been with us for more than 20 years, and a number who have been here for more than 30 years. In addition, many “retired” employees come back to join us on a part time basis to share their experience and expertise.

Technology also plays a vital role in creating safer and more efficient equipment. According to McDonald, the company designed and built a spotter that prevents torsional loading of a crane boom during pile driving. “We now hold an international patent for this device.”

Deep has been recognized with multiple awards throughout the years. In addition to being rated number one in safety for foundation contractors in North America, the company has twice, in the past five years, received the Quality in Construction award from the International Association of Foundation Drilling.

They have received the “Project of the Year Award” from the international Deep Foundations Institute for the rescue of an Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine disabled 30 metres below the surface in exceptionally poor soil conditions.

HCAT

Heavy Construction Association of Toronto is an organization of contractors in the heavy civil engineering construction sector. The organization interacts and networks with companies involved in bridge construction and rehabilitation, tunnels, marine construction, structure foundations and other infrastructure in Toronto to ensure safe working environments on all its job sites.

“HCAT deals with common interest within the industry in the Toronto area,” says Mauro Scanga P.Eng., President and HCAT Director. “It’s liaising with government agencies in regards to specifications in heavy construction.”

Toronto Infrastructure

The city of Toronto is in the midst of expanding its subway system to the northwest and Deep has been awarded four of the five contracts tendered to date. The $2.6 billion project is 8.6 km long with a total of six new stations being constructed.

Deep has also been awarded the first two contracts tendered on the Eglinton Crosstown Subway.

“The work under our jurisdiction consists of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) launch and extraction shafts, station headwalls, emergency exit shafts, excavation support systems for stations, drilled caissons, micropiles and road decks.” says McDonald. “Deep is involved in the planning, designing and construction of the project with such great partners as Aecon Constructors, Walsh Construction Canada, Bondfield Construction Company Limited, Carillion Canada and Crosstown Transit Constructors.”

In the last few years Deep Foundations Contracting has completed a wide array of large projects in Canada and has expanded to a Regional office in Alberta. Recent projects include the Pearson International Airport parking garage (Caissons), which was the largest project completed in Canada at the time; and the Pan Am Athletes Village in Toronto.