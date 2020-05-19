RMS Builders Inc. Canada Pride and Joy

Started in 1994 by Curtis Way, as Royal Management Services (RMS) the group now specializes in developing projects from the initial concept through construction and then turns the completed buildings over to the owner/tenants.

"Integrity is the key to our success." can be found on RMS Builders Inc. corporate brochure. Through hard work, integrity and a proven track record RMS Builders Inc. has become one of Canada’s pride and joys. The division is responsible for collaborating and overseeing all on-site construction and building activities throughout Western Canada. With a proven track record of completing multi-million dollar projects on time and on budget, RMS has become the construction builder of choice.

Building Canada’s tomorrow

RMS Builders Inc. is currently engaged in an assortment of new projects located in and around the Edmonton area. Two of the major projects underway are the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel located on the north end of Edmonton and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott on the south side of Edmonton.

“The Marriott on the south side is a six story TownePlace Suites hotel. It offers 122 rooms with a swimming pool, gym, breakfast area and meeting room. It is designed after the new Marriott prototype hotel,” says President Curtis Way.

“The other Marriott in north Edmonton is a four storey Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel. It has 102 rooms and is similar construction to the TownePlace hotel. It has a pool with a slide, breakfast area, and meeting room. Both hotels will be constructed of heavy gauge steel studs and hollow core concrete floor slabs.

RMS Builders Inc. is also finishing up a Centex Convenience Store and Carwash development in north Edmonton for Jim Pattison Developments Ltd. The task required the company to develop a more cost effective redesign for the owners when the original building was over budget.

“It is a 4,900 square-foot convenience store and carwash within the Pilot Sound neighborhood,” says Way. “This development is located in a major shopping center anchored by Save-On-Foods. On site there will be a convenience store building, which includes an independent fast food restaurant inside. The other building onsite will be a non-touch drive through carwash. We expect the project to be finished by mid-October.”

One of the typical projects the company is on track to finish within the next few months is Tamarack Gardens. The rental project is comprised of two-four story apartment style buildings, consisting of 126 suites with keyless entry and video surveillance systems for increased resident security.

“It will include some new technological advancements such as computer controlled heating/cooling system, high efficiency windows and boilers as well as foam insulated walls,” says Way.

The company has completed a variety of major developments. These include Tamarack Manor, a four storey, 142 unit multi-family complex; Royal Oaks Manor, a 110 unit, multi-family project in Grande Prairie, AB; and the Wolseley Warehouse, a 16,000-square-foot industrial building with a showroom.

Assets in place

One of the biggest advantages RMS has at its disposal is its people. The company employs a variety of conscientious and versatile staff, including carpenters, labourers', superintendents and sub trades.

“Alberta's economy is extremely competitive and you have to be efficient at what you do. The team approach is big for us. We’re one of those companies that strives to minimize overhead,” says Way. “Although we all have different roles within the company, if someone gets behind and needs help, others are always there to offer assistance. We run lean but have a big focus on the team approach.”

RMS also owns much of its own equipment. According to Way, it’s been a critical part of the company’s success, giving it the ability to control both how and when projects get completed.

“It started about 15 years ago when we were working on a building and couldn’t get an excavator to dig the foundations for the building. One of our field staff had experience operating machinery and we ended up buying an excavator just for the project. That’s essentially how we started owning our own heavy equipment. Now we have dozens of pieces of heavy equipment throughout Alberta. "Having our own equipment allows us the ability to maintain schedules by moving people and equipment to where they are needed the most." says Way.

Along with having the right equipment in place, RMS has the in-house ability to maintain these crucial assets.

“We have an in-house mechanical staff that services our equipment,” says Way. “It saves us, and ultimately the owners, a substantial amount of money because we are able to offer significant savings on the equipment that we own rather than outsourcing it. It works for both parties.”

Continuous improvement

Maintaining a high level of safety is a high priority at RMS Builders Inc. The company strives to preserve a culture where everyone is on the same page and trained in all safety measures.

“Our upcoming safety renewal with Alberta Construction Safety Association will see us COR certified. The COR (Certificate of Recognition) Program assures owners that we as their contractor, take the safety and training of our staff seriously. We provide a lot of different training other companies might not offer. We train employees in all aspects of what we do. There are mandatory field workshops and courses our employees have to take including First-Aid,” says Way. “Our standard is extremely high on safety.”

Technology is another aspect the company is continuously improving upon. According to Way, communication is very important for the company. “We make sure employees have laptops, iPads, and smart phones so information can be transferred immediately. Technology is definitely something we strive to be up to date with.”

In terms of continuous improvements, RMS is always working to cultivate vendor relationships.

“Relationships are critical for us in the construction industry,” says Way.

“Approximately 75 percent of our costs are driven by Sub-trades. Having good reliable partners that are cost effective is important. Those people are vital to the business and to our success.”