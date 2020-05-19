Z-SC1 Biomedical: The ‘cool’ biotech company in Canada

Produced by Cedrick Adolphe

Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp. is a Canadian-based company with a successful record of developing laboratory equipment for the biomedical and biotech industry.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada with manufacturing bases in Seoul, South Korea, Z-SC1 Biomedical is revolutionizing the scientific community, and with it, the world.

“Being in the scientific community for 20 years, we have learned something special,” said Jean Fallacara, CEO of Z-SC1 Biomedical, in a recent interview. “The more you work closely with research and development, the more you try to represent the voice of the customer, is the way you plant a seed and remain a leader.”

Every company claims to have re-shaped the technology of the past to create better products, but at Z-SC1 Biomedical, that claim is true.

The biotech company is the first to have analyzed the industry, discovered a crucial dilemma and come up with the perfect solution: a Twincore ultra-low temperature freezer.

“We changed the world with the Twincore freezer technology,” said Fallacara.

The Safest, Ultra-Low Temp Freezer Around

The Twincore freezer is the first and only of its kind, featuring two independent compressor systems each capable of maintaining -82C. Its pull down and pull up times are remarkable as well as its energy efficiency.

Standard ultra-low temp freezers rely on a cascade refrigeration system. Meaning that if the system fails, the freezer and any samples stored inside have to removed in a couple of hours. LN2 or CO2 backups only sustain temperatures for approximately seven hours, and require routine re-filling, maintenance and supervision.

But aside from the impressive maintenance of temperature, every Twincore includes the WizBox monitoring system which adds peace of mind to your lab making the safest even safer. In addition to being an alarm system, it lets you manage your samples and inventory, history and events remotely.

Z-SC1 Biomedical is a sustainable company, and the Twincore freezer is proof of the company’s promise of staying green.

The freezer projects 75 percent less heat rejection than standard cascade refrigeration, is made from 85 percent recyclable material and 10 percent of that material can even be used to generate energy.

“We are one of the only manufacturers of freezers that stays with natural refrigeration gases,” said Fallacara. “Sustainability has been on my mind for many years. We try to reduce our operating costs by 25 percent along with reducing the water consumption in our industry.”

Why Is Everyone Talking About Z-SC1?

In short, it’s “sexy and cool.” At least this is exactly how Fallacara describes his company when talking about the culture and atmosphere.

“Honestly, our company has that image where people who look at our marketing tools, our communication, the way we act, find us to be different for the field we are in,” explained Fallacara. “Everyone who pictures the scie