3 Scandinavia

3, or Three, is a global brand name owned by Hutchison 3G Enterprises S.A.R.L. Founded as a brand in 2002 in Hong Kong, the global expansion now caters for upwards of 130 million customers. 3 Scandinavia, incorporating 3 Sweden and 3 Denmark, is co-owned by Hutchison (60%) together with Swedish investment company Investor AB (40%). 3 Sweden and 3 Denmark both operate national 3G/4G and 5G networks.