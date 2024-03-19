Company Profile

Kyuden, formally known as Kyushu Electric Power Company, has been a cornerstone in the Japanese energy sector since its founding in 1951. Based in Fukuoka, the company has grown to employ a dedicated workforce, delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions throughout the region. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Kyuden continues to drive forward advancements in renewable energy and smart grid technologies.

As an industry leader in energy production, Kyuden excels in integrating renewable energy sources into its extensive power grid. Their expertise in smart grid technology ensures efficient energy distribution and consumption, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Kyuden's comprehensive energy consulting services empower businesses to optimise their energy usage, contributing to both economic and environmental benefits.

Kyuden places a high priority on environmental sustainability, continuously seeking out new methods to reduce carbon emissions and foster cleaner energy alternatives. Their proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges underscores their role as a responsible corporate entity dedicated to the well-being of the community and the planet. The company's website, kyuden.co.jp, offers further insights into their initiatives and services.