Vienna Insurance Group

Company Profile

Founded in 2010, Group.VIG has established itself as a leading force in the technology sector, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company has rapidly grown its workforce to 14,000 employees, all dedicated to driving technological innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Hartwig Löger, Group.VIG offers a comprehensive suite of services that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. The company excels in providing cloud computing, enterprise solutions, and data analytics, ensuring that their clients stay ahead in a competitive market. Group.VIG is committed to facilitating digital transformation through precise IT consulting and robust managed services.

Group.VIG prioritises cybersecurity, protecting clients' data and operations with top-tier security measures. Their mission is to deliver unparalleled value to their clients, enabling them to achieve their business objectives through innovative and reliable technology solutions.