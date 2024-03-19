Company Profile

Founded in 1995, Xiamen Xiangyu has steadily grown to become a key player in the logistics and supply chain industry. With its headquarters based in Xiamen, Fujian, China, Xiamen Xiangyu leverages its strategic location to offer comprehensive supply chain solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Under the leadership of CEO Wei Dong Qi, the company has expanded its portfolio to include logistics solutions, international trade services, customs brokerage, and warehousing solutions. Xiamen Xiangyu’s commitment to innovation and efficiency has enabled it to maintain robust growth and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

With a dedicated workforce of 8,565 employees, Xiamen Xiangyu continues to drive excellence across all its operations. The company is dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships and delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring streamlined operations and maximised efficiency.