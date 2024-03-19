Founded in 2007, AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for some of the world's most complex and serious conditions. With a focus on advancing science and improving patient outcomes, AbbVie combines the expertise of a proven pharmaceutical leader with the agility of a biotech company. The company operates from its headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois, and employs approximately 55,000 people worldwide.

Robert A. Michael leads AbbVie as its CEO, guiding the company's mission to make a remarkable impact on patients' lives. With a robust portfolio that includes treatments for chronic diseases, AbbVie leverages its deep knowledge in biotechnology to address health challenges and deliver sustainable healthcare solutions. The company's dedication to innovation and patient care drives its research and development efforts, aiming to bring new therapies to market that improve quality of life.

AbbVie's commitment extends beyond developing groundbreaking treatments; it also focuses on ensuring access to these therapies for patients in need. The company's strategic partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers and researchers exemplify its dedication to advancing medical research and expanding healthcare access globally. Through its comprehensive approach, AbbVie strives to create a healthier future for people around the world.