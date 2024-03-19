Company Profile

Aena, established in 1991, is the world's leading airport operator by passenger volume. Based in Madrid, Spain, it manages 46 airports and 2 heliports across the country, facilitating efficient and safe air travel for millions of passengers every year. The company is committed to excellence in all aspects of airport management and air navigation.

Under the leadership of CEO Maurici Lucena, Aena continuously innovates to enhance the passenger experience and streamline airport operations. They focus on integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of travellers and stakeholders. Their dedication to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction has solidified their reputation as a global leader in the aviation industry.

Aena's comprehensive service portfolio includes airport management, air navigation, commercial services, and infrastructure development. They play a critical role in supporting the aviation sector's growth and ensuring the seamless movement of passengers and cargo. Their commitment to sustainability is evident through various initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible resource use.