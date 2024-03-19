Afore XXI-Banorte

Banorte, a leading financial institution in Mexico, has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the country's banking sector. With a rich history spanning decades, Banorte is renowned for its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and fostering economic development in Mexico.

Banorte places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and financial inclusion, striving to meet the diverse needs of its clients while promoting access to banking services for all segments of society. The company's comprehensive range of products and services includes retail banking, corporate banking, asset management, insurance, and brokerage services, designed to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions alike.

Driven by a culture of excellence and innovation, Banorte consistently delivers value to its stakeholders through sound financial management and prudent risk management practices. The company's robust financial performance and solid reputation have earned it the trust and confidence of investors, customers, and regulators alike.

Banorte's commitment to corporate responsibility extends beyond its business operations to encompass initiatives that promote social welfare, environmental sustainability, and ethical business practices. Through partnerships and community outreach programmes, the company strives to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves.