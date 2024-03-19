AGCO Corporation, founded in 1989, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment. Based in Duluth, Georgia, AGCO offers an extensive range of products, including tractors, combine harvesters, hay tools, sprayers, forage equipment, and implements. The company's offerings extend to precision farming technology and protein production systems, enabling farmers to optimise their productivity and sustainability.

AGCO’s commitment to providing innovative solutions is reflected in its dedication to research and development. The company invests heavily in advancing agricultural technology, ensuring farmers have access to the latest tools and techniques for efficient farming. AGCO's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra, and Challenger, which are trusted by farmers worldwide.

With a robust global presence and a workforce of 24,000 employees, AGCO serves customers in over 140 countries. The company’s comprehensive support network ensures that customers receive reliable service and parts, enhancing their operational efficiency. Under the leadership of CEO Eric Hansotia, AGCO continues to drive innovation in the agricultural sector, contributing to the future of farming.