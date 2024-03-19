The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) is one of the "Big Four" banks in China. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Beijing, the bank has established a significant presence in the financial sector both domestically and internationally. With 468,000 employees, ABC focuses on providing comprehensive banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The bank offers a range of services that include corporate and retail banking, international banking, and wealth management.

ABC has been a pioneer in the financial services industry, committed to driving financial inclusion and supporting economic development in both urban and rural areas. The bank has a robust network of branches and ATMs across China and has expanded its footprint globally to better serve its international clientele. It is recognised for its innovation in digital banking, offering customers easy access to banking services through online and mobile platforms.

Under the leadership of CEO Zhang Qingsong, Agricultural Bank of China continues to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution. The bank is dedicated to maintaining a balance between growth and sustainability, ensuring that its services meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a strong focus on loans, deposits, and a range of credit facilities, ABC remains a key player in the global banking industry.