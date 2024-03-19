AIA Group Limited, established in 1919, has grown to become one of the world’s leading providers of life insurance and financial services. Headquartered in Hong Kong, AIA operates across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering comprehensive protection and long-term financial planning solutions. With a strong emphasis on customer-centricity, AIA continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Lee Yuan Siong, AIA is committed to ensuring the financial security of over 36 million individual policyholders and more than 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes. The company’s offerings include life insurance, health insurance, and investment management, providing tailored solutions that cater to the unique requirements of each market.

AIA's dedication to excellence is demonstrated through its robust financial performance and consistent growth. By focusing on sustainable development and leveraging cutting-edge technology, AIA aims to make a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company also actively engages in retirement planning and financial services, helping individuals and families achieve financial well-being and peace of mind.