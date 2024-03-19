Airbus, headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, stands as a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, offering a comprehensive range of capabilities in commercial aircraft, defence, and space. Since its founding in 1970, Airbus has continually pushed the boundaries of technology and innovation, becoming a leader in aerospace solutions. With a workforce of 148,000 dedicated employees, the company focuses on delivering unmatched quality and excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Guillaume Faury, Airbus has cemented its reputation for cutting-edge advancements in both the civil and military sectors. The company's extensive portfolio includes commercial aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and satellite systems. Airbus is committed to enhancing global connectivity and security through its innovations in cyber security and drone technology. These initiatives not only set industry standards but also drive sustainable progress in aerospace.

Airbus's mission is to provide superior aerospace solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide. Their global services span the spectrum from aircraft maintenance to satellite deployment, ensuring comprehensive support for their diverse customer base. Airbus's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation reflects its commitment to shaping the future of aerospace and defence industries.