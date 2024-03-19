Aisin Seiki

Company Profile

Aisin is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, headquartered in Kariya, Japan. Established in 1965, Aisin has become a trusted partner to automotive manufacturers around the world. With a focus on innovation and quality, Aisin develops and manufactures a wide range of products that contribute to the safety, comfort, and efficiency of vehicles.

The company specialises in producing powertrain systems, chassis, electronics, and drivetrain components. Their commitment to safety extends to the development of advanced safety systems that help protect drivers and passengers. Aisin's integrated approach ensures that their products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Under the leadership of CEO Moritaka Yoshida, Aisin continues to push the boundaries of technology and engineering. With a workforce of 116,650 employees, the company leverages its expertise to support the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Aisin remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive the future of transportation.