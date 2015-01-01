Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust is one of Europe’s biggest and busiest children’s hospitals, treating more than 300,000 children and young people every year. It is one of only four stand-alone paediatric trusts in the UK and is staffed by more than 4,000 employees.

The trust offers 20 specialist services as the designated national centre for head and face surgery and a Centre of Excellence for children with cancer, heart, spinal and brain disease. It is a teaching hospital and trains 550 medical and 400 nursing students each year.

Alder Hey hosts the UK Medicines for Children Research Network (MCRN) with a Department of Health grant worth £22mn and is also the lead centre for the Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales MCRN. It leads the field in paediatric pharmacovigilance, being recently awarded the only paediatric NHS programme grant (£2mn) for work in this area.

In 2015, Alder Hey became Alder Hey in the Park. The new hospital is built in Springfield Park, next door to the old site. The new Alder Hey sits right in the heart of the park, surrounded by green space which can be seen from almost every window.