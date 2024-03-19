Company Profile

Alstom stands at the forefront of the global rail transport industry, delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Headquartered in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France, Alstom is a key player in the rail transport sector, offering an extensive range of products and services including rolling stock, signalling systems, and infrastructure. With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1928, Alstom continues to shape the future of transportation through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom employs approximately 80,000 talented individuals dedicated to driving the company’s vision of a sustainable and efficient transport system. The company’s expertise spans across numerous services such as signalling solutions, infrastructure development, electrification, and digital solutions, making it a comprehensive provider in the rail industry.

Alstom’s extensive portfolio and innovative solutions support the global demand for sustainable and reliable transportation. By focusing on pioneering advancements and maintaining a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Alstom ensures the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and eco-friendly transport systems worldwide. The company continues to play a pivotal role in transforming mobility for future generations.