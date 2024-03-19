Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Alstom

Alstom Company Facts
HQ Location
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
Employee Count
80000
CEO
Henri Poupart-Lafarge
Revenue
€16.5 billion EUR
Company Profile

Alstom stands at the forefront of the global rail transport industry, delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Headquartered in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France, Alstom is a key player in the rail transport sector, offering an extensive range of products and services including rolling stock, signalling systems, and infrastructure. With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1928, Alstom continues to shape the future of transportation through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom employs approximately 80,000 talented individuals dedicated to driving the company’s vision of a sustainable and efficient transport system. The company’s expertise spans across numerous services such as signalling solutions, infrastructure development, electrification, and digital solutions, making it a comprehensive provider in the rail industry.

Alstom’s extensive portfolio and innovative solutions support the global demand for sustainable and reliable transportation. By focusing on pioneering advancements and maintaining a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Alstom ensures the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and eco-friendly transport systems worldwide. The company continues to play a pivotal role in transforming mobility for future generations.

Keywords and Services
rail transport
signalling systems
services
infrastructure
sustainable mobility
rolling stock
digital solutions
electrification
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!