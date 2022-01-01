Althea Australia

Althea is the largest Pan-European independent provider of integrated healthcare technology management.

Althea’s business model is an outstanding combination of integrated solutions, OEM independence and deep knowledge of healthcare processes that leads to better patient care, cost efficiencies and value maximisation for healthcare providers while improving patient care.

The Group manages more than 1.4 million medical devices in over 2,700 healthcare facilities across 16 countries. Its centres of excellence span the globe, leveraging the expertise of more than 2,500 engineers, technicians, administrators, and customer service specialists.