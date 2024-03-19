Altria Group, founded in 1919, is a leading American corporation headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With a rich history spanning over a century, Altria has evolved into a comprehensive provider of tobacco products, smokeless products, and innovative e-vapour solutions. The company is committed to responsibly developing, manufacturing, and marketing its diverse product portfolio.

Under the leadership of CEO Billy Gifford, Altria continues to explore new avenues in the industry while maintaining a focus on reduced-risk products. The company leverages its deep understanding of consumer preferences and market trends to offer high-quality, satisfying products to adult consumers. Altria's dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility is evident in its operations and community engagements.

Altria's commitment to innovation extends beyond its product offerings. The company also provides business solutions and financial services to meet the evolving needs of its stakeholders. With a workforce of approximately 6,000 employees, Altria strives to create a positive impact through its sustainable practices and community initiatives. Visit Altria's website to learn more about their mission and services.