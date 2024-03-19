Amadeus IT Group

Company Profile

Amadeus, founded in 1987, is a global leader in the travel technology sector, providing cutting-edge IT solutions that facilitate the travel and tourism industry. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, the company employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, driving innovation and efficiency in travel operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Luis Maroto, Amadeus delivers a wide range of services including distribution, IT solutions, and management software for airlines, airports, hotels, and travel agencies. The company is committed to advancing the travel industry through its robust technology platforms, which enhance customer experiences and streamline travel operations.

Amadeus continues to shape the future of travel, leveraging advanced technology to meet the dynamic needs of the industry. With a comprehensive suite of services and a global reach, Amadeus remains at the forefront of travel innovation, supporting its clients in delivering exceptional travel experiences.