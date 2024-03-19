Founded in 2000, América Móvil has grown into a global telecommunications leader, headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Hajj, the company has established itself as a major player in the telecommunications industry, offering a wide range of services to both individual consumers and businesses.

With a workforce of over 176,083 employees, América Móvil is committed to delivering innovative digital services and reliable mobile networks. The company offers comprehensive broadband solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity for homes and enterprises alike. Their expertise in enterprise integration and IT services supports businesses in achieving their digital transformation goals.

In addition to traditional telecommunications services, América Móvil is at the forefront of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and IoT solutions. The company's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for clients in various industries, driving growth and efficiency in the digital age.