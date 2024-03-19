Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, founded in 1995, is a leader in providing annuity and retirement planning solutions. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, the company focuses on delivering secure and reliable financial services to policyholders across the United States. With a commitment to excellence, American Equity offers a range of insurance solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Anant Bhalla, American Equity has grown to become a trusted name in the financial services industry. The company employs approximately 860 dedicated professionals who work diligently to ensure that policyholders receive the highest level of support and service. American Equity's expertise in asset management and financial stability has positioned it as a reliable partner for those planning their financial futures.

American Equity's robust portfolio includes a variety of annuity products, which are tailored to provide financial security and peace of mind to its customers. By prioritising policyholder needs and maintaining a strong financial foundation, the company continues to deliver innovative and effective solutions. American Equity remains committed to helping individuals achieve their retirement goals and secure their financial well-being.