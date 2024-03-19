American Tower Corporation, founded in 1995, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company owns and operates a global portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites, including over 43,000 properties in the United States and more than 170,000 properties internationally.

The company provides critical infrastructure for telecommunications, including wireless carriers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government and municipal agencies, and utilities. American Tower offers solutions that enable the deployment of advanced wireless networks and broadcast systems, contributing to the seamless connectivity essential to modern life. Their services include site acquisition, zoning, and permitting, as well as site development and management.

With a robust revenue stream of $11.14bn and approximately 5,700 employees, American Tower is a key player in the telecommunications infrastructure industry. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has positioned them as a trusted partner in the sector, facilitating the growth and expansion of wireless networks worldwide.