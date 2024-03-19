Profile Picture
American Tower

American Tower Company Facts
HQ Location
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Employee Count
5700
CEO
Tom Bartlett
Revenue
$11.14bn

American Tower Corporation, founded in 1995, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company owns and operates a global portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites, including over 43,000 properties in the United States and more than 170,000 properties internationally.

The company provides critical infrastructure for telecommunications, including wireless carriers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government and municipal agencies, and utilities. American Tower offers solutions that enable the deployment of advanced wireless networks and broadcast systems, contributing to the seamless connectivity essential to modern life. Their services include site acquisition, zoning, and permitting, as well as site development and management.

With a robust revenue stream of $11.14bn and approximately 5,700 employees, American Tower is a key player in the telecommunications infrastructure industry. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has positioned them as a trusted partner in the sector, facilitating the growth and expansion of wireless networks worldwide.

Keywords and Services
Telecommunications infrastructure
wireless carriers
site acquisition
zoning
permitting
site development
site management
broadcast systems
global communications sites
Executives in American Tower

Collin Mugisha

Head of Supply Chain- EMEA

