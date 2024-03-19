Founded in 1980, Amgen has grown to become one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen utilises cutting-edge science and technology to develop therapies that improve lives. With a strong focus on human health, Amgen’s portfolio includes a range of biopharmaceutical products designed to address some of the most serious illnesses across various therapeutic areas.

Amgen's commitment to innovation drives its comprehensive research and development efforts. The company leverages advanced technologies and scientific expertise to discover and develop novel therapeutics. These efforts are supported by an extensive network of research facilities and a robust pipeline of potential new medicines. Amgen’s dedication to improving patient outcomes has made it a trusted partner in the global healthcare community.

Under the leadership of CEO Robert A. Bradway, Amgen continues to push the boundaries of biotechnology. The company prioritises quality and compliance in all its operations, ensuring that its products meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy. With a diverse and talented workforce of 36,000 employees, Amgen remains committed to its mission of serving patients and transforming the promise of science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health and save lives.