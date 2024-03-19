Founded in 1965, Analog Devices has been at the forefront of semiconductor innovation for over five decades. With its headquarters based in Norwood, Massachusetts, the company specialises in the design and manufacture of semiconductors, focusing on signal processing, data conversion, and power management technologies. Analog Devices provides cutting-edge solutions that enable its vast array of customers to interpret and harness data for improved performance and efficiency in diverse applications.

With a workforce of around 26,000 employees, Analog Devices is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology in several critical fields. The company's expertise extends to RF and microwave solutions, automotive solutions, industrial automation, instrumentation, and healthcare technology. Their contributions have been pivotal in advancing communication infrastructure, ensuring high-quality, reliable connectivity across the globe.

Under the leadership of CEO Vincent Roche, Analog Devices continues to innovate and expand its offerings. The company's comprehensive portfolio of technologies and solutions plays a crucial role in shaping the future of electronics and communications. By consistently delivering high-performance, reliable, and efficient products, Analog Devices remains a trusted partner for businesses and enterprises worldwide.