Founded in 1917, Anglo American is a leading global mining company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. With a workforce of approximately 58,000 employees, the company focuses on the exploration and extraction of a diverse range of natural resources. Operating in regions worldwide, Anglo American plays a significant role in the mining industry, contributing to the development of essential materials.

Under the leadership of CEO Duncan Wanblad, Anglo American is committed to sustainability and innovation within the mining sector. The company prioritises responsible mining practices and aims to minimise environmental impact while maximising economic benefits for communities. Anglo American's operations span across various continents, ensuring a global reach and influence.

Anglo American's core services include the extraction of minerals such as copper, platinum, diamonds, and iron ore. The company continually invests in technological advancements to enhance efficiency and safety in mining operations. Through its commitment to sustainability and excellence, Anglo American remains a pivotal player in the global mining industry.