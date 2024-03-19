Company Profile

Established in 1967, Applied Materials is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA. With a workforce of 34,000 employees, the company has solidified its position as a global leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's expertise spans semiconductor manufacturing, display technologies, and advanced materials that drive innovation across the technology landscape.

Under the leadership of CEO Gary E. Dickerson, Applied Materials has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in nanomanufacturing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its robust research and development initiatives, which aim to meet the evolving needs of the technology sector. Applied Materials collaborates with customers and partners to deliver solutions that enable smarter, more powerful, and more efficient products.

Applied Materials' advanced materials and technologies are foundational to the electronics that transform industries and improve the quality of life. They focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges of today and anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Applied Materials sets the standard for excellence in materials engineering, ensuring that their contributions continue to shape the future of technology.