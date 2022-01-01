APWireless

APWireless is a leading global telecoms and digital infrastructure investment company, with a portfolio of around 9,000 acquisitions and investments of over $1.7bn since inception.

The main assets the company acquires are ground leases underneath towers/masts, or leases associated with rooftop installation, and APWireless provides capital to the landowners that have these installations on their property. Alongside this, the other assets they invest in comprise critical infrastructure required by telecoms operators to run their networks, including fibre aggregation points and distributed antenna systems. In addition, the company has invested in data centres and other critical infrastructure assets, including their newest business line: building new cell towers on behalf of the operators.