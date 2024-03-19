Profile Picture
Arca Continental Company Facts
HQ Location
Monterrey, Mexico
Employee Count
62000
CEO
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández
Revenue
$12.83bn
Company Profile

Arca Continental has been a prominent player in the beverage industry since its founding in 1926. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company has grown to become one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Arca Continental serves millions of consumers across Latin America and the United States.

The company employs over 62,000 dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the seamless production, bottling, and distribution of a diverse range of beverages. Under the leadership of CEO Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández, Arca Continental continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, maintaining a strong presence in the highly competitive beverage market.

Arca Continental's success is driven by its comprehensive approach to logistics, sales, and customer service. By leveraging advanced technologies and efficient processes, the company ensures timely delivery and exceptional service to its customers. As Arca Continental moves forward, it remains dedicated to sustainable growth and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Keywords and Services
beverage production
bottling
distribution
sales
logistics
customer service
