ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Facts
HQ Location
Haifa, Israel
Employee Count
4,830
CEO
Eli Glickman
Revenue
$5.16 bn
Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, founded in 1945, is a prominent player in the global shipping and logistics industry. With its headquarters in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has established itself as a leader in the maritime sector. The company operates a fleet of modern vessels, providing reliable and efficient shipping solutions to businesses worldwide.

Known for its innovative approach, ZIM leverages advanced technology to optimise its logistics operations, ensuring timely and safe delivery of goods. The company has a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, implementing eco-friendly practices across its services. With a customer-centric approach, ZIM offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of its CEO, ZIM continues to expand its global reach, forming strategic partnerships and alliances to enhance its service offerings. The company’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the shipping industry.

Keywords and Services
Global shipping and logistics
Advanced technology-driven solutions
Eco-friendly practices
Tailored shipping solutions
Strategic partnerships and alliances
