Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, founded in 1945, is a prominent player in the global shipping and logistics industry. With its headquarters in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has established itself as a leader in the maritime sector. The company operates a fleet of modern vessels, providing reliable and efficient shipping solutions to businesses worldwide.

Known for its innovative approach, ZIM leverages advanced technology to optimise its logistics operations, ensuring timely and safe delivery of goods. The company has a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, implementing eco-friendly practices across its services. With a customer-centric approach, ZIM offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of its CEO, ZIM continues to expand its global reach, forming strategic partnerships and alliances to enhance its service offerings. The company’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the shipping industry.