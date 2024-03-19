Archer Daniels Midland Company, commonly known as ADM, has been a cornerstone in the agricultural industry since its founding in 1902. Based in Chicago, Illinois, ADM has grown to become a global leader in food processing and commodities trading. The company's expertise spans across various segments including biofuels, oilseeds processing, and corn processing, ensuring a comprehensive approach to agricultural services.

With a robust workforce of 31,000 employees, ADM is committed to unlocking the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. The company operates in over 170 countries, demonstrating a strong international presence that positions it as a key player in the global food supply chain. Under the leadership of CEO Juan Luciano, ADM continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, focusing on sustainability and efficiency in its operations.

ADM's services cater to a wide range of industries, providing essential ingredients solutions and food processing capabilities that meet the demands of an ever-evolving market. The company's commitment to quality and excellence is evident in its strategic investments and partnerships, driving growth and delivering value to stakeholders. As a trusted name in the agricultural sector, ADM remains dedicated to making a positive impact on global food security and sustainability.