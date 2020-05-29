Army National Guard readies for 2020 Cyber Yankee exercise

It hardly needs to be said that human conflict has over the last couple of decades shifted from military confrontation of the kind seen in the wars of the last century to more complex and subtle platforms. Nations still spend significant proportions of GDP on defence hardware, but have woken up in the present century to the fact that more can be done to destabilise, weaken, threaten or confuse other nations or groups of nations by targeting the core systems and communications everyone relies on today.

In the United States, the Army National Guard is, with the Regular army and the Reserves, a key branch of the armed services, with 337,000 personnel on call nationally. Community-based, units report to the governor of their respective states unless called to protect US domestic or national interests at times of conflict or natural disaster. “Always ready, always there.” The Guard has, like the rest of the U.S. military (not to mention business and the rest of society), had to evolve rapidly into the digital era, and one of its key tasks today is to always be ready to foresee and defend against threats to the nation that come from cyberspace.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a natural disaster, has given rise to uncertainties that could be exploited by an attacker, whether motivated by criminal or political goals. For example, imagine that a hospital system might be targeted at this time, muses Lt-Col Woody Groton, Chief Information Officer of the New Hampshire Army National Guard. As a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Groton leads a team of IT professionals responsible for the Guard’s network and ensures its readiness to counter any threat. “Cyber security is integrated into everything we do. With IoT permeating everything, almost any activity you care to name could potentially be disrupted, so network modernisation is one of the top U.S. Army priorities currently.”

The Army’s cloud strategy isn’t too different from that of any large business or organisation, partnering with names like Cisco, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS and others. “The networking infrastructure we use is all the same. Our logistics system or our new integrated personnel and pay system for example are semi-custom implementations of best-in-breed systems from the likes of SAP, PeopleSoft or Microsoft.” The recently concluded Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract awarded to Microsoft in 2019, against hot competition from AWS, is a huge step toward placing cloud-enabled technologies like AI at the service of the Department of Defense (DoD). “The one part we keep firmly in-house is in the cryptology piece, and for our classified networks of course we work with the National Security Agency.”

From its inception in 2015, Woody Groton has been a key leader in the annual Cyber Yankee exercise across the six New England states. This, he explains, is an initiative which coordinates the National Guard’s cybersecurity response team (its ‘Blue Team’) with entities outside of the DoD from national agencies like DHS, FBI, FEMA and U.S. Cyber Command to a broad range of local and regional government, law enforcement, academic and commercial bodies as well as private companies. “As an example, in 2019 the U.S. Army account manager for Tenable reached out to us and became a very valuable participant in the exercise, offering additional cybersecurity tools; likewise we’ve worked closely with Cisco Systems among other major players over the years.”

The guard works with regional utilities from critical infrastructure. “A lot of the participants don’t have the resources to put together a cybersecurity exercise with over 300 participants, a virtual network range and a live opposing force. That includes some of the smaller utilities; for them, participating in Cyber Yankee is a learning opportunity that links them with larger players and helps them protect all of their customers.”