Atlas Copco, founded in 1873, is a global leader in providing sustainable productivity solutions. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company specialises in compressors, vacuum solutions, and air treatment systems, as well as power tools and assembly systems. With a workforce of around 53,000 employees, Atlas Copco operates in more than 180 countries.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial compressors, vacuum pumps, portable compressors, generators, pneumatic and electric power tools, and assembly systems. Atlas Copco serves customers across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, construction, mining, automotive, and electronics. Their commitment to innovation ensures that they remain at the forefront of industry advancements, driving efficiency and performance for their clients.

Atlas Copco is dedicated to sustainable development and strives to enhance customer productivity through innovative products and services. By focusing on energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact, the company aims to create lasting value for society and customers. Their extensive global network and expertise make them a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.