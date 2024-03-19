Company Profile

Atmos Energy, founded in 1906, is a premier natural gas distributor based in Dallas, Texas. With a workforce of 4,800 employees, the company is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable natural gas services to over three million customers across multiple states. Atmos Energy focuses on the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in its operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy emphasises innovation and sustainability, continually investing in infrastructure improvements and advanced technologies. The company is committed to enhancing pipeline safety and reliability, maintaining an extensive network of pipelines and facilities. Atmos Energy's dedication to excellence and safety has positioned it as a leader in the energy sector.

Atmos Energy provides a wide range of energy services tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's customer-centric approach ensures top-notch service and support, while its robust safety programs and community initiatives underscore its commitment to the well-being of its customers and the environment.