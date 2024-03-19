Founded in 1972, the company has made significant strides in enterprise software and cloud computing services. With headquarters in Bezons, France, the firm has grown exponentially, employing approximately 8,400 individuals globally. The company's focus on innovation and quality has established it as a leader in business intelligence and ERP solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Paul Saleh, the company has continued to expand its offerings to include comprehensive SaaS solutions. This focus on adaptability and customer-centric products has enabled the company to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. With a keen understanding of business needs, the company's software solutions are designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

With an annual revenue of £10.3bn, the company's financial success reflects its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The firm’s dedication to providing top-tier enterprise solutions has earned it a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the industry. As it continues to innovate, the company remains poised for sustained growth and success.