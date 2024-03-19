Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

ADP, or Automatic Data Processing, Inc., is a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions. Founded in 1949, ADP has grown to serve clients in more than 140 countries. With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer service, ADP offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses manage their workforce more efficiently.

The company provides a wide range of services including payroll solutions, talent management, and workforce management, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can streamline their operations and enhance their employee experience. ADP’s services are designed to be scalable and adaptable, meeting the needs of enterprises of all sizes, from small businesses to large multinational corporations.

Under the leadership of CEO Mario Black, ADP continues to focus on delivering superior value to its clients through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. The company is committed to helping businesses navigate the complexities of HR and payroll, enabling them to focus on their core operations. With a robust global presence and a deep understanding of the evolving business landscape, ADP remains a trusted partner for organisations looking to optimise their workforce management strategies.