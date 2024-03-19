Company Profile

AutoNation, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was founded in 1996. It has become a leading name in the automotive retail industry, renowned for its customer-centric approach and extensive range of services. With a workforce of approximately 25,300, AutoNation operates a large network of dealerships across the United States, focusing on both new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, and insurance solutions.

The company’s mission revolves around providing exceptional customer experiences, ensuring satisfaction at every stage of vehicle ownership. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Manley, AutoNation has embraced innovation and transparency, setting new standards in the automotive retail sector. The company’s online presence, through its website, facilitates easy access to its comprehensive offerings, making vehicle purchasing and maintenance more accessible to customers.

AutoNation also prioritises vehicle maintenance and repair services, ensuring that customers receive the best care for their vehicles. The company offers extended warranties and insurance products, providing added peace of mind to vehicle owners. With its robust infrastructure and commitment to excellence, AutoNation continues to be a trusted name in the automotive industry.