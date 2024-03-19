Avenue Bank is an Australian digital bank that specialises in providing bank guarantees for businesses to secure a commercial lease. Founded in 2018, it's the first and only Australian bank specialising in bank guarantees and is solely dedicated to helping Australian businesses.

Founded by entrepreneurs Colin Porter and Dale Hurley, the bank is powered by its pioneering spirit to find a better way for business. Unlike other banks, its core focus is bank guarantees. Avenue Bank has innovated this segment by offering a modern digital application form and an automated orchestration process, allowing it to issue bank guarantees in as little as 24 hours. The company also offers digital bank guarantees, higher interest rates on deposits and no application or establishment fees.