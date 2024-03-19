Company Profile

Banco BPM is a prominent Italian banking group headquartered in Verona, Italy. Established in 2017 through the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, the bank has rapidly positioned itself as one of the leading financial institutions in the country. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, catering to both individual and corporate clients with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

With a strong presence across Italy, Banco BPM serves its customers through a wide network of branches and a robust online platform. The bank's service offerings include commercial banking, retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services. Additionally, Banco BPM provides asset management, wealth management, insurance services, and financial advisory to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

Under the leadership of CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Banco BPM continues to prioritise digital transformation and innovation. The bank's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to enhance customer experience through cutting-edge financial solutions and personalised services. Banco BPM remains dedicated to supporting the financial well-being and growth of its customers, contributing significantly to the Italian banking sector.