Company Profile

Bank Mandiri, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, is a leading financial institution established in 1998. As the largest bank in Indonesia in terms of assets, loans, and deposits, Bank Mandiri has built a robust network to serve millions of customers across the globe. The bank provides a wide range of financial services and solutions aimed at meeting the diverse needs of its clientele, including commercial banking, retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services.

Under the leadership of CEO Darmawan Junaidi, Bank Mandiri continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the financial sector. The bank's strategic focus includes delivering comprehensive investment banking services and a variety of loan products tailored to different market segments. With a commitment to excellence, Bank Mandiri leverages its expertise to foster financial inclusion and promote economic growth in Indonesia and beyond.

Bank Mandiri also emphasises the importance of digital transformation in banking. By integrating advanced digital banking solutions, Bank Mandiri ensures a seamless and efficient banking experience for its customers. The bank remains dedicated to maintaining high standards of service and continually enhancing its product offerings to align with the evolving needs of the modern financial landscape.